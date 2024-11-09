No. 1 Kansas blows big lead, holds off No. 9 North Carolina in tussle of hoops heavyweights

In fact, this was only the second game on campus, and came more than six decades after eventual Kansas coach Larry Brown led the Tar Heels to victory in the Phog. And despite the rarity of home-and-home series in an era of enlarged conference schedules, in-season tournaments and interleague showdowns, the 14th game between Kansas and North Carolina is due to take place Nov. 14, 2025, when the Jayhawks visit Chapel Hill for the first time.