Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins at forefront of next era for Seattle Storm

SEATTLE — Shortly before the Seattle Storm broke for training camp, veteran guard Skylar Diggins exuded some bravado when assessing the franchise's roster ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.
''Hell yeah I feel confident! Did you see our roster?'' Diggins said. ''But no, this is definitely the most talented roster I've been a part of in my 13 years, 11 on the court.''
As Diggins, 34, astutely noted, she's been around the block. The six-time All-Star has laced her sneakers up for some stellar teams, and the Storm have the makings of being one, too. Seattle is off to a 3-2 start, which includes a commanding 20-point victory over the Las Vegas Aces.
''It's a great combination of players,'' Diggins said. ''Everybody knows what they're good at. Our spacing has been great. People have been picking up really quickly on things.''
Suffice to say, year two of Diggins partnering with fellow superstar Nneka Ogwumike and playing under coach Noelle Quinn has gone well so far. The first year of that power dynamic wasn't too shabby, either; Diggins assisted on a Storm franchise-record 570 points, and Seattle qualified for the playoffs after missing them entirely and going 11-29 in 2023.
Still, the Storm were bounced by the Aces in the first round, leaving significant room for improvement in 2025.
Ogwumike, 34, who inked another one-year deal in February, feels increasingly comfortable in Seattle. She also believes the duo of her and Diggins can shepherd the Storm – which has won four WNBA championships – back to its previous heights.
''I think we can take it pretty far, especially because not only are we both here again, but we were both here for the first time last year,'' Ogwumike said. ''So, we have a very shared experience and kind of memory of what we did last year and how we want to build off of it.''