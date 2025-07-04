Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 and moves into 7th on WNBA career scoring list as Storm beat Dream 80-79

Ogwumike converted a three-point play, Naz Hillmon scored on the other end, and Ogwumike hit a midrange jumper to get the Storm within 77-75 with a minute to play. Atlanta's Jordin Canada made two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 51 seconds left and Ogwumike missed a 3-pointer, but Diggins grabbed the offensive rebound and Wheeler hit a contested 3 to make it 79-78 with 32.1 seconds remaining. Maya Caldwell missed a 3 to set up Diggins' basket.