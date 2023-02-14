DETROIT — Nissan is realling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.
The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.
Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.
The company hasn't developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council
President Joe Biden plans on Tuesday to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the new director of his National Economic Council, making the Ph.D. economist a key point person for coordinating policy, talking with business leaders and negotiating with Congress.
Business
Apple-Apps-Top-10
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
Business
Wall Street slumps after inflation cools by less than hoped
Wall Street is slumping Tuesday after a report suggested inflation may not be slowing as quickly and as smoothly as hoped.
Business
German court rejects Greenpeace lawsuit against automaker VW
A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental group Greenpeace aiming to force automaker Volkswagen to stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030.
Business
Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose
Nissan is realling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.