Nippon, US Steel file suit after Biden administration blocks $15 billion deal

''From the outset of the process, both Nippon Steel and U. S. Steel have engaged in good faith with all parties to underscore how the Transaction will enhance, not threaten, United States national security, including by revitalizing communities that rely on American steel, bolstering the American steel supply chain, and strengthening America's domestic steel industry against the threat from China," the companies said in a prepared statement Monday. ''Nippon Steel is the only partner both willing and able to make the necessary investments.''