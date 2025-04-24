Nintendo Switch 2 preorders see ‘overwhelming’ demand, frustrations for hopeful buyers

NEW YORK — U.S. preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 kicked off shortly after the clock struck midnight Thursday. But chaos soon ensued amid high demand.
Scores of consumers hoping to be among the first to own Nintendo’s latest gaming console — which is set to officially launch June 5 — jumped online to try and snag a preorder. And while some lucky buyers found success, many others ran into frustrating delays or saw the product’s early listings appear to quickly sell out at participating retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy in the wee hours of the night.
Among the headaches, social media users shared painfully-long wait times, screenshots of error messages and carts that suddenly appeared empty — or, in some cases, received confirmation emails that were soon followed by notices about the orders being canceled.
Nintendo acknowledged the ‘’very high demand’’ in an update about those interested in purchasing the Switch 2 from its own My Nintendo Store. The company said it would be ‘’working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available,‘’ but noted that delivery by June 5 was not guaranteed — urging those who want to increase their chances of getting the Switch 2 at the launch date to visit a participating retailer.
Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for further information about Thursday’s preorder demand.
GameStop also begun accepting preorders for the Switch 2 Thursday — hours following the late night launches at other retailers. Online preorders from GameStop went live at 11 a.m. ET, but its listing appeared to be unavailable within minutes.
'‘We’re seeing overwhelming demand for Switch 2, which is causing some site issues,‘’ GameStop Help wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 11:30 a.m. ET. But the company added that its previously-announced in-store preorders ‘’are open and running smoothly.‘’
It wasn’t immediately clear what that capacity GameStop and other retailers had for Switch 2 preorders. The Associated Press reached out to GameStop — as well as Target, Walmart and Best Buy — for comments Thursday.