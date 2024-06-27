Nineteen independent hospitals across Minnesota are banding together as the newly-named Headwaters Network to maintain local control of health care at a time many rural U.S. providers are folding into large conglomerates or closing.

Leaders announced the network Thursday as a way to pursue cost-saving opportunities not available to individual rural hospital and clinic providers. The network hired Cibolo Health to manage its efforts, hoping the company can replicate its success with a group of North Dakota hospitals named the Rough Rider network.

"Our independence is strengthened by our interdependence. The more we can work together, the better we can care for our communities," said Ken Westman, chairman of the Headwaters board and chief executive of one of its founding hospitals, Riverwood Healthcare in Aitkin, Minn.

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

    Local
    31 minutes ago
    Deidre Hruby thinks she was let go because she was critical of Lost Sanity Brewing, owned by the then-CEO's family. BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Madelia Co

    Nineteen rural Minnesota hospitals band together to survive

    New Headwaters Network gives small hospitals opportunity to gain efficiencies without joining large health systems.
    Local
    45 minutes ago
    Workers with the US Army Corps of Engineers discuss the dam failure situation Monday, June 24, 2024 above the Rapidan Dam in Mankato, Minn.

    After a house is swept away, concern turns to a bridge in Blue Earth County

    State and local agencies are jumping in to help flood victims.
    Local
    9:19am
    FILE - In this May 10, 2012, file photo, a doctor holds Truvada pills in her office in San Francisco. Studies released on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 show

    Pharma industry has some explaining to do in Minnesota over 10 costly drug classes

    State releases its first list of drugs of substantial public interest, focusing on those that are being sold well above their list prices.
    An artist's rendering of the new Southdale Library in Edina. The current building will close in 2025 and the new library will open in 2027.

    New Southdale Library will top $106 million, include Edina Arts Center

    The current library will be demolished next year, with new facility expected to open in 2027.