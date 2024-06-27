Nineteen independent hospitals across Minnesota are banding together as the newly-named Headwaters Network to maintain local control of health care at a time many rural U.S. providers are folding into large conglomerates or closing.
Leaders announced the network Thursday as a way to pursue cost-saving opportunities not available to individual rural hospital and clinic providers. The network hired Cibolo Health to manage its efforts, hoping the company can replicate its success with a group of North Dakota hospitals named the Rough Rider network.
"Our independence is strengthened by our interdependence. The more we can work together, the better we can care for our communities," said Ken Westman, chairman of the Headwaters board and chief executive of one of its founding hospitals, Riverwood Healthcare in Aitkin, Minn.
Officials ID 2 people on motorcycle killed in collision with car in Blaine
Nineteen rural Minnesota hospitals band together to survive
After a house is swept away, concern turns to a bridge in Blue Earth County
Pharma industry has some explaining to do in Minnesota over 10 costly drug classes
New Southdale Library will top $106 million, include Edina Arts Center
- After a house is swept away, concern turns to a bridge in Blue Earth County • Local
- Tolkkinen: A CNN reporter mispronounces Mankato and Minnesota laughs • Local
- Police seeking masked suspects after ATM was uprooted and emptied in dead of night • Local
- New Southdale Library will top $106 million, include Edina Arts Center • West Metro
- Feds charge five in plot to bribe Feeding Our Future trial juror with $120K in cash • Local