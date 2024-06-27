Nineteen rural Minnesota hospitals band together to survive

Headwaters members could save money by buying bulk medical supplies and pharmaceuticals together, or by sharing virtual access to specialists in mental health or other areas that they can't afford or recruit on their own, said Nathan White, Cibolo's president. A main goal is to pool their performance data so they are large enough to pursue value-based contracts with insurers by which they make more money if their patients stay healthy and avoid preventable diseases.

Providers with only 1,000 patients in an insurance network are too small for such programs, partly because their results can be badly distorted when one patient gets sick, White said. "When you come together as a group, now you ... might have 20,000 or 30,000 [patients]. That opens up for the first time the opportunity for rural hospitals to meaningfully participate in value-based care."

Minnesota has maintained a broad network of rural hospitals longer than most states, though Mayo Clinic's hospital in Springfield closed in 2020 and about a quarter of them are considered financially distressed. Several have been forced to make cuts this year, including the loss of maternity services at hospitals in Fosston and New Prague and the conversion of the Mahnomen Health Center into a rural emergency facility with no inpatient beds.

Westman said decisions like that will still be made locally, based on whether hospitals are doing enough of a procedure to afford it and keep their doctors and nurses proficient.

The hospitals will depend on one another, though, because their rewards from value-based contracts will be based on their collective ability to keep patients healthy.

Network leaders will set targets for the providers to reach, such as getting a high percentage of patients into their outpatient clinics for annual checkups, White said. Such visits give doctors opportunities to counsel patients on unhealthy habits, check their medications, and schedule them for recommended screenings.