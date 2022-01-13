Minnesota hockey is well-represented on the just-released U.S. national team roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, with nine players with ties to the state heading to the Games.

Three Gophers players in forwards Ben Meyers and Matthew Knies as well as defenseman Brock Faber made the team. Noah Cates from Minnesota Duluth, Nathan Smith from Minnesota State Mankato and Sam Hentges from St. Cloud State will also be part of the offense this February. Nick Perbix, also with St. Cloud State, will be on the defense.

Aaron Ness, the 2008 Mr. Hockey out of Roseau High School who went on to play for the Gophers and is now in the AHL, will also be a defenseman on the team, as will Boston College's Drew Helleson, who is a Farmington native and attended Shattuck-St. Mary's.

Plus, USA Hockey previously announced Mike Hastings of Minnesota State Mankato and Brett Larson of St. Cloud State will be assistant coaches for the team.

The mix of veteran players from European leagues and the AHL with college prospects is because of the NHL's decision to not send its players to the Olympics. The NHL cited COVID-19 concerns, as Chinese restrictions could force any athlete who tests positive at the Games to spend several extra weeks in the country for quarantine.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko said his players will miss at least six college games, starting in late January with the Games scheduled to run from Feb. 4-20.

Motzko called this "a great opportunity" for his trio of players. But he also acknowledged the tough situation it put his team in, as well as some others around the NCAA. Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson expressed some frustration this week that the NHL deemed it unsafe for its players, yet it's fine for college guys to go.

The Gophers went from having three captains to one in less than a week, with Meyers off to the Olympics and goaltender Jack LaFontaine departing for the NHL. Sammy Walker, who is in his third year wearing a C, is the last leader standing.

"This team makes my job pretty easy, just because everyone's just such a great guy, and everyone's a leader. So honestly, it's not too hard on my end," Walker said Tuesday. "Obviously, it hurts losing guys to the Olympics and stuff. But that's exciting, too. And we're all super happy for them. And for the guys that are here, we're just going to keep going and try to win as many games as possible.

"And when they come back, hit the ground even faster."

Motzko has found some unexpected enjoyment from the situation.

"I see it in some of our guys eyes, an opportunity for them," Motzko said. "We'll do our best with that group. I am into this challenge. So let's get after it."

Meyers lamented the fact that he'll be missing games with the Gophers, who are looking to make the Frozen Four this season after finishing just short a year ago. But for Meyers, who went undrafted out of small-school Delano and originally committed to play college hockey at Nebraska-Omaha, this is the realization of an almost unbelievable dream.

"I've never had the chance to play for Team USA at any level, really," Meyers said. "It'd certainly be an honor. I don't know if I can really put it into words right now."