Nine Inch Nails will hammer Minnesota fans for the first time in 12 years in August

Reznor, 59, has never permanently sidelined his Cleveland-reared group, which was voted into the Rock & Roll of Fame in 2022 three decades after the release of its debut, “Pretty Hate Machine.” However, the bandleader has stayed very busy in the 21st century creating film and TV scores with collaborator Atticus Ross. Among the highlights were their Oscar-winning work for “The Social Network” and “Soul” as well as last year’s movie “Challengers,” for which they just won a Golden Globe.