Nine Inch Nails will hammer Minnesota fans for the first time in 12 years in August

Trent Reznor is due back at Xcel Center on the Peel It Back Tour after focusing on film and TV scoring in recent years.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 4:49PM
Jerry Holt jgholt@startribune.com 11/25/2008--- Nine Inch Nails concert at Target Center----Nine Inch Nails lead singer Trent Reznor jumped across the state at Target Center during a Tuesday night concert.
Trent Reznor was still high-flying with Nine Inch Nails at Xcel Energy Center in 2008 before movie score work took over his career. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maybe thinking it’s a good year to rail against the piggies again, Trent Reznor is finally hitting the road with Nine Inch Nails in 2025 and will perform in Minnesota for the first time in a dozen years.

The pioneering industrial rock band of “Head Like a Hole,” “Hurt” and “March of the Pigs” fame has confirmed an Aug. 17 date at Xcel Energy Center on its Peel It Back Tour, which will kick off June 15 in Dublin and continue into September.

Tickets for the Sunday night show in St. Paul will go on sale starting Jan. 29 via Ticketmaster.com. Prices will reportedly fall under $200 and start around $50 before fees (very reasonable for band of this stature). No presale options or opening acts are listed for the tour.

Reznor, 59, has never permanently sidelined his Cleveland-reared group, which was voted into the Rock & Roll of Fame in 2022 three decades after the release of its debut, “Pretty Hate Machine.” However, the bandleader has stayed very busy in the 21st century creating film and TV scores with collaborator Atticus Ross. Among the highlights were their Oscar-winning work for “The Social Network” and “Soul” as well as last year’s movie “Challengers,” for which they just won a Golden Globe.

NIN has toured sporadically in the interim, playing dates as recently as 2022, but its last outing to hit Minnesota was a tour-opening date in 2013 at the X. The band also hasn’t put out an album since 2020 but has a new record coming this fall in the form of the “Tron: Ares” soundtrack.

View post on Instagram
 
Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

Music

