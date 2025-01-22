Maybe thinking it’s a good year to rail against the piggies again, Trent Reznor is finally hitting the road with Nine Inch Nails in 2025 and will perform in Minnesota for the first time in a dozen years.
Nine Inch Nails will hammer Minnesota fans for the first time in 12 years in August
The pioneering industrial rock band of “Head Like a Hole,” “Hurt” and “March of the Pigs” fame has confirmed an Aug. 17 date at Xcel Energy Center on its Peel It Back Tour, which will kick off June 15 in Dublin and continue into September.
Tickets for the Sunday night show in St. Paul will go on sale starting Jan. 29 via Ticketmaster.com. Prices will reportedly fall under $200 and start around $50 before fees (very reasonable for band of this stature). No presale options or opening acts are listed for the tour.
Reznor, 59, has never permanently sidelined his Cleveland-reared group, which was voted into the Rock & Roll of Fame in 2022 three decades after the release of its debut, “Pretty Hate Machine.” However, the bandleader has stayed very busy in the 21st century creating film and TV scores with collaborator Atticus Ross. Among the highlights were their Oscar-winning work for “The Social Network” and “Soul” as well as last year’s movie “Challengers,” for which they just won a Golden Globe.
NIN has toured sporadically in the interim, playing dates as recently as 2022, but its last outing to hit Minnesota was a tour-opening date in 2013 at the X. The band also hasn’t put out an album since 2020 but has a new record coming this fall in the form of the “Tron: Ares” soundtrack.
