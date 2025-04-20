Nimmo, Lindor and Soto lead Mets past Cardinals 7-4 for 4-game sweep

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo robbed Jordan Walker of a home run in the sixth inning and singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh as the New York Mets beat St. Louis 7-4 on Sunday for their first four-game sweep of the Cardinals in 39 years.
Francisco Lindor had three hits, including a leadoff homer, and the Mets completed a four-game sweep of St. Louis at home for the first time in franchise history. The club's previous three four-game sweeps against the Cardinals came in St. Louis, the most recent in April 1986.
Juan Soto had three RBIs, including a two-run double to cap a three-run eighth that made it 7-3. New York improved to 9-1 at home and won its eighth straight meeting with the Cardinals, equaling the longest winning streak versus St. Louis in team annals.
JoJo Romero (1-2) took the loss in relief for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-9 on the road and were swept in a four-game series for the first time since June 2021 against Cincinnati at home.
After trailing 3-0, the Cardinals got a run in the sixth against starter Clay Holmes and tied it with two outs in the seventh when rookie Thomas Saggese delivered a two-run double on the first pitch from reliever José Buttó (2-0).
Lindor launched Sonny Gray's fourth pitch into the second deck in right field for his 22nd career leadoff homer and second this season.
A single by Lindor set up Soto's shallow sacrifice fly in the third, and Pete Alonso added a two-out RBI single in the fifth.
