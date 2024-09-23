Nimmo homer lifts Mets to 2-1 win as New York takes 3 of 4 and delays Phillies' NL East clinch

New York (87-69) took three of four from the Phillies and has won 18 of its last 23 games to move a season-high 18 games over .500. The Mets passed Arizona into the second of three NL wild card slots, ahead of the Diamondbacks because they won the season series 4-3, and stayed two games ahead of the Braves (85-71). New York finishes the regular season with three games each at Atlanta and Milwaukee.