The role of agents in the NIL era — what do they do for college athletes?

The role of sports agents was different when the Gophers hired Ben Johnson as men’s basketball coach in 2021 — just before name, image and likeness (NIL) rules were approved by the NCAA.
Agents primarily inhabited the pro sports world then.
Three years later, there’s a new, much more profitable landscape for college athletes. More money means more agents, specifically now dealing with NIL opportunities.
Johnson and other coaches found themselves in an uncomfortable space trying to negotiate to keep players on their rosters.
“There’s people you enjoy dealing with and maybe you don’t,” said Johnson, who had seven players enter the transfer portal after a 19-win season in 2023-24. “Any time there’s big money, there are people who have an agenda. You just hope that agenda is [for the] player.”
NIL agents are not required to be certified by the NCAA. Many agents look for whatever’s best for their players both financially and schoolwise. Troubling tales exist, though, of athletes leaving schools for big payouts only to give 20% or more to agents in compensation — far from the standard.