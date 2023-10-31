DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Jamal Murray added 18 points and 14 assists, and the Denver Nuggets continued their strong start to the season with a 110-102 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Jokic is tied with LeBron James and Jason Kidd with 107 career triple-doubles.

Aaron Gordon scored 21 points, most on thunderous dunks, as Denver extended its season-opening winning streak to four games. It is the Nuggets' first 4-0 start since 2018 and the sixth in franchise history. The 1976-77 team's 8-0 start is the best in club history.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Walker Kessler added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 points for Utah.

Denver has trailed for just four-and-a-half minutes this season. The Jazz led 3-2 for 16 seconds before the Nuggets grabbed the lead for good on a layup by Gordon.

The Nuggets led by 17 points early in the second half before the Jazz went on a run and closed within 73-65 late in the third quarter. Collin Sexton hit two 3-pointers to cut it to 85-80 against Denver's reserves early in the fourth, but after a timeout coach Michael Malone went back to his stars.

Jokic hit a hook shot, fed Gordon for an easy dunk and then Gordon followed Christian Braun's miss with another slam to make it an 11-point game, and the Nuggets closed it out.

