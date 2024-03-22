NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Nike Inc., down $7.98 to $92.84.

The sneaker and athletic apparel maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

FedEx Corp., up $20.92 to $285.77.

The package delivery company beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts and announced a $5 billion stock buyback.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $83.59 to $395.25.

The athletic apparel maker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Tesla Inc., down $2.69 to $170.13.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly reducing production in China because of low demand.

Cutera Inc., down 64 cents to $1.66.

The maker of laser skin treatments reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

AAR Corp., down $4.68 to $59.24.

The airplane maintenance company's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts as government sales slipped.

Baidu Inc., up $1.04 to $102.74.

Apple is reportedly considering using the web search company's artificial intelligence technology.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc., up 2 cents to 91 cents.

The diagnostic services and imaging company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.