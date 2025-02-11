NIH funding could save your life

My patients have similarly benefited from NIH-funded science at all levels. Head and neck cancer and its treatment are not for the faint of heart. Imagine cancer taking over your tongue, the nerves that move your face, the tissues around your eye, or your carotid artery. Fighting the disease is difficult and seeing the result of losing the battle is brutal. But what if a novel drug could melt away the basal cell carcinoma that was taking away your eyesight? What if immunotherapy could keep your squamous cell carcinoma at bay, so you’re planning your next trip south for the winter instead of planning your funeral? I am so grateful to have innovative treatments to offer my patients who come to me from all over Minnesota; novel therapies have changed the way I am able to practice medicine.