PARIS — Night sessions at this year's French Open will begin 30 minutes earlier than last year, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said Friday.

Late finishes during last year's matches caused problems for fans using public transport to get back home, and also meant less rest for tired players. The clay-court Grand Slam takes place at Roland Garros from May 28-June 11.

The 10 night sessions are from May 29-June 7 and all will start at 8:30 p.m. on Court Philippe Chatrier — the main court. Fans can watch an interactive show starting at 8 p.m.

A total of 613,586 spectators are expected to attend this year's tournament. With its narrow and funnel-like paths, the grounds of Roland Garros are frequently congested and it is often slow to move from court to court.

To reduce congestion, organizers are reducing the number of sales for the exterior courts this year by 2,000 each day. But unlike before, fans can watch players training on Chatrier from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week of qualifying rounds.

''It's a big week in terms of access (to players),'' Mauresmo said.

In a bid to stamp out online harassment, players are being offered the services of an application called ''Bodyguard.'' It allows them to modify what content they receive on their social network platforms and eliminates discriminatory, hateful and violent messages.

''It's fantastic for the mental well-being of the players,'' said Mauresmo, a 43-year-old Frenchwoman who won two major titles and was ranked No. 1 in 2004. ''Everyone can feel more free when they enter the court. I can't wait to see what the players make of it.''

Also, the traditional kids' day on May 27 will be called ''Yannick Noah Day'' in honor of the last Frenchman to win a Grand Slam title. The 62-year-old Noah won the French Open in 1983 and a ceremony will mark the 40th anniversary of his victory.

