ABUJA, Nigeria — A popular Nigerian transgender woman was on Friday jailed for six months after a local court convicted her of throwing the local currency into the air, a practice known as spraying, a rare conviction that was criticized by many in the West African nation where it is common, though illegal, for people to spray money.

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky, was accused of ''tampering'' with the naira notes by spraying them at an event. She had pleaded guilty when first arraigned by Nigeria's anti-graft agency in the economic hub of Lagos.

Bobrisky's imprisonment was criticized by many in Nigeria, a deeply conservative country where openly identifying as a transgender person is criminalized.

Her six-month sentence — handed without the available option of a fine — is the maximum permitted by law for the offence. She is allowed to appeal the judgment.

''Selective enforcement of the law is a problem in Nigeria,'' said human rights lawyer Festus Ogun, who asked why Bobrisky was ''singled out'' by the anti-graft agency.

Bobrisky said in court that she was not aware of the law. ''I am a social media influencer with five million followers … I wish I can be given a second chance to use my platform to educate my followers against the abuse of the naira,'' she told the judge.

Spraying naira notes ($1 = 1,197 naira) is seen as an abuse of the local currency because people eventually trample on the notes when they fall to the ground.

Her sentence would deter others from abusing the currency, Abimbola Awogboro, the presiding judge said at Friday's sitting. ''Enough of people mutilating and tampering with our currencies. It has to stop,'' he added.