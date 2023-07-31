ABUJA, Nigeria — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria's Adamawa state have relaxed a curfew announced in response to what they said was widespread looting of shops and warehouses.

The 24-hour curfew has been eased to last only from dusk to dawn, Adamawa Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said, according to a statement issued by his office.

The governor had declared the curfew in response to ''escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses'' in the state capital, his spokesperson said in an earlier statement. He alleged the law-breakers assaulted residents in Yola while breaking into businesses and homes and ''carting away property.''

Several government policies introduced by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who took office in late May, have further squeezed millions of people battling with hunger and poverty in Africa's biggest economy. The government ended decades-long gasoline subsidies, more than doubling the price of gas and causing a spike in prices of food and other essential commodities.

Images posted on social media appeared to show youths in Yola running away from shops carrying bags and household items. Additional security forces were deployed to the city, where the situation appeared calm as of Monday morning.

Adamawa governor said at least 90 suspects caught looting have been arrested as of Monday evening.

"I am calling on parents to hand over their deviant wards and the stolen goods to the security agencies or equally face the wraths of the law" that might involve the demolition of houses of those caught," the governor said.