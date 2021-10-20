LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian police officers have fired tear gas at protesters in southwest Lagos state as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday.
One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality.
The police on Wednesday fired tear gas at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, a key site of those protests, according to witnesses and video shot by The Associated Press.
While people ran away, one officer shot at a protester in a bid to arrest him, according to Lawrence Akinkpelumi.
