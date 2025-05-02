Nigerian autistic teen sets world painting record and spotlights the disorder

ABUJA, Nigeria — A 15-year-old autistic Nigerian has set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest art canvas to raise awareness for autism.
Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke's painting, which features a multi-colored ribbon — the autism symbol — surrounded by emojis, spans 12,304 square meters. It is aimed at highlighting the spectrum disorder and challenges that people like him face amid stigma and limited resources in Nigeria.
''I felt fine. Happy. Just fine,'' said Tagbo-Okeke, whose disorder limits his speech.
His artwork eclipsed that of Emad Salehi, the previous world record holder, who was nearly three times older at 42 when he set the record with a 9,652-square meter canvas.
The artwork, created in November 2024, was unveiled and officially recognized by the Guinness World Record organizers in Nigeria's capital of Abuja during the World Autism Acceptance Day in April.
Nigeria's art and culture minister Hannatu Musawa said Tagbo-Okeke's artwork is ''a beacon of hope and inspiration'' for people with autism.
''We recognize the unique abilities and potential of individuals with autism and are dedicated to providing opportunities for them to thrive in the creative industries,'' Musawa added.
'Impossibility is a Myth'