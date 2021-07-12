LAS VEGAS — Nigeria followed up its win over the United States with another impressive statement.

Jahlil Okafor scored 15 points, Precious Achiuwa added 12 and Nigeria improved to 2-0 in the pre-Olympic exhibition season by beating Argentina 94-71 on Monday.

Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu each added 10 points for Nigeria, which topped the U.S. 90-87 on Saturday night. The Nigerians won that game without Okafor, who had just joined the team and wasn't immediately pressed into action by coach Mike Brown.

Okafor was more than ready on Monday, going 7 for 8 from the floor and grabbing seven rebounds in 14 1/2 minutes of action.

Leandro Bolmoro led Argentina with 10 points, and Luis Scola added nine.

Both teams return to action Tuesday, with Nigeria facing Australia and Argentina playing the U.S.

