Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 23-29 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

60 Minutes Presents (CBS)

America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

NFL Pre-season, Cleveland at Atlanta (NBC)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

The Chase (ABC)

Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

NASCAR Cup Series Race (NBC)

Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

NFL Pre-kick (NBC)

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

FBI (repeat) (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Hitman's Wife' rules

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Peter Rabbit 2"

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Wrath of Man"

"Those Who Wish Me Dead"

"The Misfits"

"Luca"

"Till Death"

"Jurassic Hunt"