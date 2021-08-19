Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 9-15 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

60 Minutes Presents (CBS)

MLB "Field of Dreams" game (Fox)

America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Kevin Costner spoke at the “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

News Special, Sun. (ABC)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

MLB "Field of Dreams" postgame (Fox)

The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS)

Superstar (ABC)

Bob Hearts Abishola (repeat) (CBS)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Quiet' in first place

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"The Misfits"

"Those Who Wish Me Dead"

"Till Death"

"Luca"

"Wrath of Man"

"The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2"

"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run"

"Spiral"

"Midnight in the Switchgrass"