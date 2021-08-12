Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 2-8 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
- Olympic Games, Tue. (NBC)
- Olympic Games, Mon. (NBC)
- Olympic Games, Wed. (NBC)
- Olympic Games. 8:31 p.m. Thu. (NBC)
- Olympic Games, 8:34 p.m. Fri. (NBC)
- Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies (NBC)
- Olympic Games, 8 p.m. Fri. (NBC)
- Olympic Games, 8:30 Sat. (NBC)
- Olympic Games. 8 p.m. Thu. (NBC)
- NFL Hall of Fame Game (Fox)
- Olympic Games, 8 p.m. Sat. (NBC)
- 60 Minutes Presents (CBS)
- Tokyo Gold (NBC)
- NFL Hall of Fame Game Kickoff (Fox)
- NFL Hall of Fame Game Post Game (Fox)
- Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
- Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)
- The Bachelorette (ABC)
- Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
- Family Game Fight (NBC)
Movie rentals
Still 'Quiet' time
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
- "A Quiet Place Part II"
- "Those Who Wish Me Dead"
- "Wrath of Man"
- "Spiral"
- "Midnight in the Switchgrass"
- "Mortal Kombat"
- "Luca"
- "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run"
- "Here Today"
- "Nobody"
