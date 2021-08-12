Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 2-8 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Olympic Games, Tue. (NBC) Olympic Games, Mon. (NBC) Olympic Games, Wed. (NBC) Olympic Games. 8:31 p.m. Thu. (NBC) Olympic Games, 8:34 p.m. Fri. (NBC) Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies (NBC) Olympic Games, 8 p.m. Fri. (NBC) Olympic Games, 8:30 Sat. (NBC) Olympic Games. 8 p.m. Thu. (NBC) NFL Hall of Fame Game (Fox) Olympic Games, 8 p.m. Sat. (NBC) 60 Minutes Presents (CBS) Tokyo Gold (NBC) NFL Hall of Fame Game Kickoff (Fox) NFL Hall of Fame Game Post Game (Fox) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) The Bachelorette (ABC) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Family Game Fight (NBC)

Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place Part II.'

Movie rentals

Still 'Quiet' time

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.