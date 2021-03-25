Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 15-21 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NCIS (CBS)

FBI (CBS)

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Voice, Mon. (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Chicago PD (NBC)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose (ABC)

American Idol (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Bull (CBS)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Station 19 (ABC)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

This Is Us (NBC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

NCAA Men's Basketball, Fri. (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Croods' stays on top

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Monster Hunter"

"SAS: Red Notice"

"Greenland"

"Fatale"

"Crisis"

"Brothers by Blood"

"Songbird"

"Vanguard"