Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 18-24 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

The Masked Singer (Fox) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (ABC) FBI (repeat) (CBS) Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS) Man With a Plan (CBS) The Voice Special (NBC) Mom (repeat) (CBS) S.W.A.T. (CBS) NCIS Special (CBS) The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS) FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS) Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS) Broke (CBS) Bull (repeat) (CBS) FBI Special (CBS) MacGyver (repeat) (CBS) Magnum P.I. (repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Way Back' in front

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.