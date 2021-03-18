Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 8-14 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. NCIS (CBS)

2. 63rd Grammy Awards (CBS)

3. 60 Minutes Presents (CBS)

4. FBI (CBS)

5. Chicago Med (NBC)

6. The Voice, Mon. (NBC)

7. Chicago Fire (NBC)

8. The Voice, Tue. (NBC)

9. Young Sheldon (CBS)

10. Biden Address (ABC)

11. 911 (Fox)

12. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

13. Chicago PD (NBC)

14. Biden Address (CBS)

15. The Masked Singer (Fox)

16. The Neighborhood (CBS)

17. American Idol (ABC)

18. Station 19 (ABC)

19. 911: Lone Star (Fox)

20. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Croods' still rules

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "The Croods: A New Age"

2. "Monster Hunter"

3. "Crisis"

4. "Greenland"

5. "Fatale"

6. "Vanguard"

7. "Freaky"

8. "Let Him Go"

9. "Half Brothers"

10. "Ip Man: Kung Fu Master"