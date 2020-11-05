Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Oct. 26-Nov.1 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Sunday Night Football (NBC) NFL Sunday Night (Fox) Sunday Night Football Pre-kick (NBC) World Series Game 6 (Fox) Thursday Night Football (Fox) 60 Minutes (CBS) The Voice, Tue. NBC) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) This Is Us (NBC) Football Night in America (NBC) NFL Thursday Night Pre-kick (Fox) Saturday Night Football (ABC) The Masked Singer (Fox) Dancing With the Stars (ABC) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) The Price Is Right (CBS) The Simpsons (Fox) The Bachelorette (ABC) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) Shark Tank (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Vanished' unvanquished

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.