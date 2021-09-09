Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Georgia vs. Clemson (ABC)

Notre Dame vs. Florida (ABC)

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (Fox)

America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

60 Minutes Presents (CBS)

Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

Notre Dame/Florida pregame (ABC)

CMA Summer Jam (ABC)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

FBI (repeat) (CBS)

LSU vs. UCLA (Fox)

Bob Hearts Abishola (repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Hitman' stays on top

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Peter Rabbit 2"

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Spirit Untamed"

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Wrath of Man"

"In the Heights"

"12 Mighty Orphans"

"The Misfits"

"Those Who Wish Me Dead"