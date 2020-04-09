Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 30-April 5 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NCIS (CBS) FBI (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Voice (NBC) Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) The Good Doctor (ABC) The Masked Singer (Fox) Mom (CBS) Survivor (CBS) Station 19 (ABC) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) Our Country (CBS) Broke (CBS) MacGyver (CBS) 911 (Fox) Man With a Plan (CBS) American Idol (ABC)

Movie rentals

'1917' hangs tough

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.