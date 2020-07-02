Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 22-28 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) FBI (repeat) (CBS) Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS) The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS) FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS) World of Dance (NBC) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) Chicago PD (repeat) (NBC) Chicago Med (repeat) (NBC) Chicago Fire (repeat) (NBC) Mom (repeat) (CBS) Broke (CBS) Holey Moley (ABC) Bull (repeat) (CBS) Dateline NBC, Mon. (NBC) Bob Hearts Abishola (repeat) (CBS) Press Your Luck (ABC)

Movie rentals

No stopping 'Hunt'

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.