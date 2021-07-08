Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 28-July 4 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) Macy's 4th of July Fireworks (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS) Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS) The Bachelorette (ABC) The Price is Right/Kids Say (repeat) (CBS) FBI (repeat) (CBS) Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, 10 p.m. (NBC) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Bob Hearts Abishola (repeat) (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) Press Your Luck (ABC) Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS) Magnum P.I. Special (CBS) Bull (repeat) (CBS) Masterchef (Fox)

Movie rentals

'Nobody' keeps top spot

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.