Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 28-July 4 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
- America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
- Macy's 4th of July Fireworks (NBC)
- 60 Minutes (CBS)
- NCIS (repeat) (CBS)
- The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS)
- Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS)
- The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
- FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS)
- The Bachelorette (ABC)
- The Price is Right/Kids Say (repeat) (CBS)
- FBI (repeat) (CBS)
- Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, 10 p.m. (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
- Bob Hearts Abishola (repeat) (CBS)
- America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
- Press Your Luck (ABC)
- Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS)
- Magnum P.I. Special (CBS)
- Bull (repeat) (CBS)
- Masterchef (Fox)
Movie rentals
'Nobody' keeps top spot
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
- "Nobody"
- "Godzilla vs. Kong"
- "Lansky"
- "The Unholy"
- "The Marksman"
- "Tom & Jerry"
- "Voyagers"
- "Rogue Hostage"
- "City of Lies"
- "Raya and the Last Dragon"
