Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of May 11-17 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

60 Minutes (CBS) 911 (Fox) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) Survivor (CBS) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) American Idol (ABC) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) The Masked Singer (Fox) Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC) Station 19 (ABC) Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS) The Price Is Right with RuPaul (CBS) FBI (repeat) (CBS) Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC) Man With a Plan (CBS) Mom (repeat) (CBS) FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS) Broke (CBS) Greatest Stay at Home Videos (CBS) Shark Tank (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Birds of Prey' flies high

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.