WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Friday night.

Winnipeg's Gabriel Vilardi extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a goal and one assist, while Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also scored goals. Mark Scheifele contributed a pair of assists for the Jets, who have points in five consecutive games and are 8-1-1 their past 10 outings.

They also stretched a franchise record by holding opponents to three or fewer goals in 22 consecutive games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves to help Winnipeg finish a four-game homestand 3-0-1.

Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo spoiled Hellebuyck's shutout bid with 5:38 remaining in the third period. The Jets failed to clear the puck and Carlo's shot on net went in off a Winnipeg player.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots for the Bruins, who fell to 1-1-3 in their past five games. Boston had won six straight meetings with Winnipeg before Friday's loss.

Morrissey put the Jets on top with a goal with 7.8 seconds remaining in the first period, putting home the rebound of Vilardi's shot.

Vilardi made it 2-0 when he banged the puck in from the side of the net at 11:17 of the second period. Niederreiter made it 3-0 with a power-play goal from the side of the net with 2:29 remaining in the period.

He scored his second power-play goal with 19 seconds remaining in the third period.

UP NEXT

Jets: Travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Bruins: Play the second of a back-to-back set Saturday in Minnesota.

