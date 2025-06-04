Niède Guidon, the archaeologist who discovered hundreds of cave paintings in Brazil, dies at 92

RIO DE JANEIRO — Niède Guidon, the Brazilian archaeologist known for discovering hundreds of prehistoric cave paintings in northeastern Brazil and for her research challenging theories of ancient human presence in the Americas, died Wednesday at 92, the Serra da Capivara National Park announced.
Guidon first documented the red ocher cave paintings in the semi-arid state of Piaui in the 1970s. These ancient artworks, made with natural pigments such as iron oxides and charcoal, depict deer and capybaras, but also scenes of everyday life including hunting, childbirth, dancing and kissing.
Guidon fought for the preservation of the area, leading to the establishment of the Serra da Capivara National Park in 1979. In 1991, UNESCO recognized the nearly 130,000-hectare park, with its sprawling valleys, mountains, and plains, as a world cultural heritage site.
Guidon's discoveries shook traditional theories on when and how humans arrived on the American continent, according to a 2024 statement by Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development.
It was previously believed that humans had reached the Americas approximately 13,000 years ago via the Bering Strait between Siberia and Alaska.
Based on the exploration of archaeological sites in Piaui — which uncovered 15,000-year-old human bones, cave paintings estimated to be around 35,000 years old and evidence of fires dating back 48,000 years — Guidon argued that humans had arrived on the American continent from Africa via the sea, and much earlier than previously believed, the statement said.
The Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation and the National Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage commended Guidon's contributions in a joint statement Wednesday.
''If Serra da Capivara is today recognized as one of the most important concentrations of archaeological sites in the world, with a profound impact on the debate and understanding of the history of human occupation of the Americas, it is above all thanks to Niède Guidon's vision and tireless defense of science and culture,'' they said.