VENICE, Italy — Nicole Kidman wins best actress award at Venice Film Festival for 'Babygirl,' misses ceremony due to death of her mother.
Nicole Kidman wins best actress award at Venice Film Festival for 'Babygirl,' misses ceremony due to death of her mother
Nicole Kidman wins best actress award at Venice Film Festival for 'Babygirl,' misses ceremony due to death of her mother.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 7, 2024 at 6:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Polls close in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to re-elect army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Polls close in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to re-elect army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.