VENICE, Italy — Nicole Kidman returned to the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of ''Babygirl'' on Friday.
Nicole Kidman brings erotic drama ‘Babygirl' to Venice Film Festival
Nicole Kidman returned to the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of ''Babygirl'' on Friday.
By LINDSEY BAHR
Arriving at the festival by water taxi, she posed for photographers on the dock in the blazing sun before making her way to a news conference. Kidman wore a black Bottega Veneta midi dress with short sleeves and a deep V-neck.
The erotic drama is about a powerful CEO who jeopardizes her career and family life by having an affair with a younger intern.
''Babygirl'' was made by ''Bodies Bodies Bodies'' filmmaker Halina Reijn, who was inspired by a love of erotic thrillers by filmmakers like Paul Verhoeven and Adrian Lyne. Antonio Banderas plays Kidman's character's husband and Harris Dickinson is the intern.
''The affair at the heart of ‘Babygirl' allows Romy and Samuel to play out their confusion around power, gender, age, hierarchy, and primal instinct,'' Reijn wrote in her director's statement. ''Despite its forbidden nature, the joy of that exploration is liberating, even healing.''
''Babygirl'' is playing in competition at Venice alongside the likes of ''Maria'' and the yet-to-premiere ''The Room Next Door,'' ''Queer'' and ''Joker: Folie à Deux.'' Winners will be announced on Sept. 7.
Kidman came to Venice 25 years ago with another risqué film: Stanley Kubrick's ''Eyes Wide Shut.'' But even with a resume full of boundary-pushing, sexy and challenging works, she still has some nerves about this one.
As she told Vanity Fair recently, ''I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this.''
A24 will release ''Babygirl'' in theaters on Dec. 25.
___
For more coverage of the 2024 Venice Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/venice-film-festival.
about the writer
LINDSEY BAHRThe Associated Press
Stock market today: Wall Street leans toward more gains ahead of important U.S. inflation update
Wall Street pointed toward gains early Friday ahead of a highly anticipated inflation update from the U.S. government.