Nicolas Cage sells his soul for a house in 'The Surfer'

LOS ANGELES — In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus asks his followers a rhetorical question: ''What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?'' This is asked of Nicolas Cage's titular character in ''The Surfer.''
For the unnamed protagonist, his heart's desire — and the thing he thinks will solve his ever-mounting problems — is to purchase his late father's home, which sits atop an idyllic cliffside along the coast of Australia.
The film's setting is decidedly modern — Cage pulls up in a Lexus, pays for a coffee with his phone and tries repeatedly to secure funds for the $1.7 million house — which stands in stark contrast to the age-old questions about tribalism, revenge and familial trauma probed in Lorcan Finnegan's claustrophobic thriller.
Ahead of the Roadside Attractions release on Friday, Cage and Finnegan spoke with The Associated Press about the film's surrealism, why violence is ''one of the backbones of cinema'' and how Humphrey Bogart inspired a scene where Cage shoves a rat in someone's face. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: Nicolas, last time we spoke, you talked about how Hollywood thinks naturalism is the arbiter of great acting but that you appreciate when you can explore other forms. Where does that impulse stem from?
CAGE: It was a feeling of not wanting to get trapped or calcified in the realm of artwork and thinking that the art that I admired in painters like Francis Bacon or in music, a lot of it was surrealistic. And so in my view, if there's such a thing as art synthesis, why can't you do it with acting? You can do it with acting, but it still has to land with the director and with the script in such a way where it moves the story forward and doesn't become self-indulgent. It has to be a twist and a unique point of expression that evolves the story.
So how do you do that? Well, if the guy's losing his mind, that's one way. Then you can get a bit more abstract with facial expressions or voice. Or if the guy is on drugs, that's one way, like ''Bad Lieutenant.'' In this case, the surfer is having a bit of a breakdown. It only stands to reason in a natural, authentic way that he would shriek-eat the rat and shove it into some guy's mouth because it's been earned. But that's not to say that the naturalism of the '70s isn't great. It is great. And that's something I enjoy doing as well.
AP: Talk about the film's exploration of masculinity and tribalism.