Nicolas Cage sells his soul for a house in 'The Surfer'

FINNEGAN: To me, it wasn't a film about toxic masculinity. I mean, there was elements of masculinity in crisis, and that's something that does exist. But to me it was serving the story in a way because Nick's character had to have this counter in this Scally character (Julian McMahon). Nick's character lost his father when he was young and he was searching for some sort of belonging and that's why he was thinking if he buys back this house and this materialistic goal will fix his relationship problems and stuff. So Julian's character offers up something different. He's kind of seductive. If you want to be in our gang and you want to be part of this culture, you have to do all of these things.