Nico and Madden Iamaleava transfers raise issue of whether NIL collectives will recoup payments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The surprise transfers of brothers Nico and Madden Iamaleava have prompted fresh questions about contracts and name, image and likeness buyouts for athletes in a college sports landscape looking increasingly like the pros.
Nico Iamaleava, who led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season, walked away from a reported $2.4 million NIL contract to seek higher pay elsewhere. He joined UCLA on Sunday, reportedly for half the money though terms of any NIL deal were not released.
Arkansas freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava entered the portal this week not long after spring practices wrapped up and will join his brother at UCLA, according to multiple media reports.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek released a statement indicating he would support efforts by the Razorbacks' NIL collective to enforce buyout clauses in athlete contracts. Iamaleava reportedly had a contract valued at $500,000 upon signing with Arkansas on Dec. 4, according to reports.
Arkansas Edge, the school's collective, requires athletes to repay 50% of their remaining contract value if they leave before the contract expires, according to reports. The Arkansas athletic department declined to comment and Arkansas Edge did not respond to messages.
Yurachek, in a post on X that did not name Iamaleava, wrote: ''I have spoken with the leadership team at Arkansas Edge and expressed my support in their pursuit to enforce their rights under any agreement violated by our student-athletes moving forward. We appreciate Edge's investment in our student-athletes and acknowledge the enforcement of these agreements is vital in our new world of college athletics.''
The latest cycle of transfers has seen a lot of chaos and accusations of tampering. Earlier this year, Wisconsin said it had ''credible information'' that Miami and Xavier Lucas made impermissible contact with each other before the former Badgers cornerback decided to transfer to his home-state school.
All this comes with final approval of the $2.8 billion NCAA antitrust settlement looming. The plan will clear the way for Division I schools to share up to $20.5 million each with their athletes annually but also assess NIL deals athletes sign with third parties.