Nicklaus and Miller reminisce about their US Open victories at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller can look across the vast landscape of Oakmont where each won momentous U.S. Open titles and see in some respects how little has changed.
The course is longer than when Nicklaus defeated Arnold Palmer in a playoff in 1962, than when Miller set a U.S. Open record that still stands 52 years later as the only man with a 63 in the final round to win.
But it's still about putting. It's still those greens that feel like putting on a basketball court.
''I was talking to some of the guys in the locker room a few minutes ago,'' Nicklaus said Saturday. ''And they're saying, ‘What do you think?' I said, ‘Well, obviously putting is the key out here.' I three-putted the 55th green. I had one three-putt that week, and I'm still ticked off I three-putted that one. That was sort of my mindset.''
''Basically you had to figure these greens out and not let them get to you,'' he said. ''And be patient. One-under par won the tournament, and 1-under par doesn't win a lot of tournaments today. But it did then.''
And it might now.
Only three players were under par at the halfway point for the 125th edition of the U.S. Open, and the record 10th one at Oakmont. Only 27 players have finished a major championship at Oakmont under par, and the next 36 holes determine how much — or if — that list will grow.
Miller's win was epic, mainly because he thought he was out of it with a 76 in the third round of the 1973 U.S. Open, leaving him six shots behind. On a soft course, Miller delivered what he considers ''literally a perfect round of golf.''