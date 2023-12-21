HIP-HOP/R&B

Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday 2" (Young Money/Republic)

More than a decade and a half after her first mixtape, Minaj, 41, is an elder stateswoman in rap: still a cantankerous figure in the genre, and still a sometime hitmaker. This year, her two collaborations with Ice Spice — "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World" — cracked the Top 10, and last year, the Rick James-sampling "Super Freaky Girl" became her first solo No. 1.

Her fifth studio album (coming five years after her last, "Queen") is an up-and-down collection that showcases spurts of impressive rapping, some baffling melodies and production that runs all the way from innovative to afterthought. But what's most striking is that Minaj, more or less, is as she always has been: a star navigating hip-hop on sometimes untested terms.

One of the best songs here is the shortest: "Beep Beep," with a twinkling beat and a lyrical snarl. The cheeky "Cowgirl," which features a saccharine hook by Lourdiz, nods back to Minaj's 2011 hit "Super Bass." On both tracks, Minaj, one of the most rhythmically flexible rappers of all time, plays with syllables in an unfettered way. But there are multiple Minajes on "Pink Friday 2." It is a prototypical modern pop album, heavily — perhaps overly — reliant on big-tent samples that spark immediate familiarity (including her recent hit singles "Red Ruby da Sleeze" and "Super Freaky Girl"). In the past couple of years, instantly recognizable references have become cheat codes for pop and rap stars, but obvious sampling has also been a staple in emergent drill and club music scenes.

On "Everybody" — which features Lil Uzi Vert and plays with the exuberant hook of Junior Senior's "Move Your Feet" — Minaj is toying with the way those two approaches aren't so dissimilar. It's one of the more invigorating performances she gives here, because she is an elastic enough rapper to both rough up pop sheen and smooth out underground rowdiness at once.

Understanding the genre as an identity playground has always been one of Minaj's strengths, and often she's showed off new versions of herself when collaborating. But the team-ups here with Drake ("Needle") and Future ("Nicki Hendrix") are surprisingly listless, though the pugnacious "RNB," with Lil Wayne and Tate Kobang, is a standout.

Minaj got married in 2019 and had her first child the following year, and perhaps unavoidably, there is also a streak of intense sentimentality on this album, a mode that Minaj, whose best verses are imagistic and eccentric, has struggled with. She raps softly and distantly on "Are You Gone Already?" which samples Billie Eilish; "Let Me Calm Down," a duet with J. Cole about a troubled relationship; and "Last Time I Saw You," about the death of her father in 2021. The best song in this mode is "Blessings," which includes some deeply invested singing from gospel star Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Songs like these tend to mark someone in a transition toward reflection and maturity. The Minaj of old still feels more present.

JON CARMANICA, New York Times