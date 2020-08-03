Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America will reopen next week after being closed for most of the first half of the year due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The indoor amusement park will reopen Aug. 10 to a limited capacity of 250 people at a time. Guests will be able to buy two-hour passes which will allow them to enjoy an unlimited amount of attractions during that time frame. Tickets will go on sale for $19.99 for riders and $4.99 for nonriders before tax. Passes must be purchases on site.

Guests ages three and up will be required to wear face masks in the park including when they are on rides. Riders also will sanitize their hands before they get on each attraction. Sanitizing stations have been added to the entrance and exit of each ride.

Floor markers will also be in place to help guests maintain social distancing guidelines while in line. Riders will be assigned seats to help with safe social distancing as well. Attractions will be sanitized after each ride.

“Reopening Nickelodeon Universe — even with significantly reduced capacity — is a positive step forward,” said Jill Renslow, executive vice president of business development and marketing for Mall of America, in a statement released Monday. “This is a process, and we will continue to learn, evaluate, and if needed, enhance, this new Nickelodeon Universe experience in the coming weeks and months. We are confident in the health and safety protocols we have in place and look forward to welcoming back guests of all ages to Nickelodeon Universe.”

Some rides at the seven-acre theme park will remain closed due to “limited staffing with the reduced capacity levels as well as the inability to safely social distance,” mall representatives said.

The Mall of America reopened about a month ago after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

