PHILADELPHIA — Jhamir Brickus hit a pair of jumpers to put La Salle in front in the final five minutes and the Explorers held on to beat Pennsylvania, 76-74 on Saturday.

Jonah Charles hit back-to-back treys midway through the second half to put the Quakers in front, 65-59, but Christian Ray answered with two 3-pointers for La Salle to pull the Explorers even at 67-67 with 6:40 left.

Jordan Dingle hit a 3 with 40 seconds left to pull Penn within two, but missed a 3-point attempt for the lead with :02 left.

Josh Nickelberry had 15 points to lead five La Salle players in double figures. Clifton Moore and Brickus added 13 points apiece for the Explorers (5-4). Anwar Gill chipped in 12 points, and Ray had 10. Moore also had three blocks, while Gill posted seven assists.

Charles had 18 points and six rebounds for the Quakers (3-10), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jordan Dingle added 14 points. Michael Moshkovitz had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

