Nick Taylor makes it look easy in the rain and shares the lead at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio — Nick Taylor brought his best golf on a day that required no less at the Memorial. He putted for birdie on all but one hole Friday, somehow kept bogeys off his card and had a 4-under 68 that gave him a share of the lead with Ben Griffin.
Taylor faced the worst of the weather, a rain that wouldn't quit, and the Canadian leaned on his college days as a Washington Huskie. He doesn't like these conditions, but he's knows them.
Most impressive was keeping the stress at a minimum.
''It was a clean card, which was not necessarily what I expected,'' Taylor said. ''But it was nice to keep it as simple as possible.''
Griffin caught a slight break in the afternoon when the rain relented and Muirfield Village was soft. He had 16 pars, a birdie and a bogey for a 72 that put him at 7-under 137 with Taylor.
Akshay Bhatia (69) was two shots behind, followed by defending champion Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 player always seems to be lurking, and his 70 was probably as high as he could have shot the way he was hitting the ball in the rain.
Scheffler missed a trio of birdie chances inside 10 feet on the front nine, hit wedge into the water on the 14th for bogey but otherwise was never too far away.
''Really a lot of good ball striking on the front nine to get me a good score there,'' he said.