Nick Taylor finally made a major cut again. Some big names failed to do the same at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Nick Taylor finally made the cut in another major. Brooks Koepka missed the weekend at the Masters in agonizing fashion.
Then there was Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples, two former Masters champions, who took their attempts at making the cut all the way to the 18th hole Friday. The 67-year-old Langer missed a par putt that would have gotten him into the weekend, while the 65-year-old Couples made bogey when he needed birdie on the par-4 finishing hole.
They certainly weren't alone in their tournament ending early.
Koepka, a five-time major winner, was in good shape with two to play. He had opened with a 74 but was 2 under on the day when he bogeyed the par-4 17th. Then came the 18th and catastrophe: Koepka was so far left off the tee he took a penalty shot and hit again, then missed the green with his approach and three-putted from 12 feet to miss the cut by two shots.
He had made eight straight cuts in majors, including his second PGA title and a tie for second at the Masters two years ago.
There were other painful moments Friday.
Russell Henley had been one of the hottest players in the game coming into the week, making the cut in each start this season and winning against a loaded field at Bay Hill. He opened with a 79 that put him near the bottom of the leaderboard, but Henley rallied with a second-round 68 on Friday that left him in Langer's group one shot shy of the cut.
''Yesterday just was terrible. It was such a tough day,'' Henley said. ''There's a lot to be thankful for. I'm healthy and I feel good and I feel like I can play some good golf this year. No matter what, I feel like I'm in a great spot.''