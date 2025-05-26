Nick Martinez, Tyler Stephenson help Reds to a 7-4 win over the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Martinez worked seven strong innings and Tyler Stephenson homered to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
Martinez (3-5) allowed three singles through six shutout innings and finished seven innings allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Stephenson hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth inning, his second of the season, boosting the Reds' lead to 6-0. Stephenson had three of Cincinnati's 14 hits.
Michael Lorenzen (3-6) allowed six runs on a career-high 11 hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings as the Royals lost for the third time in four games.
Cincinnati jumped ahead 1-0 in the first on TJ Friedl's leadoff double and Austin Hays' sacrifice fly. The Reds lead the majors with 46 first-inning runs and have outscored opponents 46-21 in the first.
Gavin Lux and Stephenson drove in runs with two of the Reds five singles in the third inning before Will Benson added a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.
Salvador Perez hit a first-pitch, two-run homer in the seventh, snapping Martinez's homerless streak at 42 2/3 innings. Nick Loftin added a sacrifice fly, cutting Kansas City's deficit to 6-3.
Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, including four straight with multiple hits. Maikel Garcia extended his hitting streak to 11 games.