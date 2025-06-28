Nick Martinez and Spencer Steer just miss making history in Reds' 8-1 win over Padres

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds were on the verge of making history twice Friday night against the San Diego Padres.
Nick Martinez was three outs away from becoming the 18th pitcher in Reds franchise history to toss a no-hitter, and first baseman Spencer Steer was one swing away from becoming the second Reds player to homer four times in a game.
But, both Martinez and Steer fell short.
It was still a memorable night at Great American Ball Park as Cincinnati beat San Diego 8-1 for their eighth win in 12 games.
Martinez (5-8) didn't allow a hit until pinch-hitter Elias Diaz doubled off the left-center field wall in the ninth. Martinez matched his career high with 112 pitches. He walked two and struck out six before giving way to Taylor Rogers, who sealed the win.
Martinez retired 22 straight batters between a walk in the first inning and another to Trenton Brooks to start the ninth.
It was the longest no-hit bid against the Padres since Arizona's Tyler Gilbert completed the feat on Aug. 14, 2021.
''That's as nervous as I've been in a long, long time,'' Reds manager Terry Francona said. "They say good things happen to good people. What he did this week going to the bullpen. He deserved that."