Nick Kurtz homers in 9th inning for second straight day to give Athletics 3-1 victory over Astros

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nick Kurtz homered in the ninth inning for the second straight day and the Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night.
Brent Rooker drew a leadoff walk against Bryan Abreu (1-3) to open the ninth and reach safely in 12 straight home games. Kurtz followed with his seventh home run of the season 447 feet over the right-field wall.
Kurtz also hit a ninth-inning homer on Sunday to rally the Athletics to a 3-2 win and a three-game sweep at Kansas City.
The Athletics have won four straight games and are now 7-4 over the last 11 after losing 20 of the previous 21.
The Astros had a five-game winning streak snapped after entering winners in 16 of their last 22.
Athletics reliever J.T. Ginn struck out the side in the eighth and Mason Miller (1-2) added two strikeouts in the ninth. Starter Mitch Spence allowed seven hits and one earned run in five innings.
Third baseman Max Muncy made a nice defensive play to end the fifth when he made a backhand stab of a grounder and sent a jump throw from foul territory to get a hustling Jose Altuve at first base.
Houston rookie Ryan Gusto struck out a season-high eight and only allowed one earned run in five innings. He started in place of RHP Lance McCullers Jr., who was placed on the IL.