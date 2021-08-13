Indianapolis - Nick Gordon hit a solo homer and Chandler Shepherd pitched five strong innings as the St. Paul Saints defeated the Indianapolis Indians 3-2 on Thursday night. Shepherd gave up one run, four hits, struck out six and walked three.
Four Saints relievers gave up one run and two hits the final four innings.
Ryan Mason was the most effective of them, not allowing a hit and striking out three in two innings. Ryan Garza Jr. pitched the ninth for the save.
St. Paul lost the first game of this series — after winning seven straight series openers — but has won two straight.
Gordon, the DH and leadoff hitter, had two hits as did Mark Contreras, who had an RBI single in the first inning.
News services
