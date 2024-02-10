SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nick Gordon went to salary arbitration with the Minnesota Twins on Friday, asking for a raise from $735,400 to $1.25 million as the team argued for $900,000.

A decision by Jasbir Parmer, Scott Buchheit and Keith Greenberg is expected Saturday.

Gordon, a 28-year-old outfielder, second baseman and shortstop, hit .185 last season with two homers and seven RBIs in 34 games, down from .272 with nine homers and 50 RBIs over 136 games in 2022.

He fractured his right shin when he fouled off a pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dylan Covey on May 17. Gordon was sidelined until Sept. 15, when he started a six-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

He has a .250 batting average with 15 homers and 80 RBIs in three seasons with the Twins.

Players lead teams 7-2 in salary arbitration with the last six cases scheduled for hearings next week.

Second baseman Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to an $8.8 million, two-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing next week for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year.

